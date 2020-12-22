Redmi 9 Power Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Here's How It Compares With Its Latest Rival Oppo A15s

Xiaomi launched its Redmi 9 Power smartphone last week. The Redmi 9 Power is now going on sale for the first time today in India, and will be sold via Amazon as well as the company's official website. The Redmi 9 Power comes as a competitor to many budget offerings from brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and more. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,999 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Redmi 9 Power will also be sold via offline channels like Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores. It will go on sale starting 12PM (noon) and is available in four colour options - Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black. As the smartphone goes on sale for the first time today, we will take a look back as to how the Redmi 9 Power compares against another smartphone in the same segment that was also launched last week, the Oppo A15s. To recall, the Oppo A15s has been priced at Rs 11,490 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Here's how the two smartphones compare against each other, in terms of specifications:

Redmi 9 Power Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9 Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable to 512GB via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone's chipset is coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A15s Specifications

The Oppo A15s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs on Android 10-based ColourOS 7.2.

Redmi 9 Power Camera

The Redmi 9 Power comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling, inside the waterdrop-notch.

Oppo A15s Camera

The Oppo A15s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Oppo A15s houses an 8 -megapixel selfie camera.