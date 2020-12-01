Redmi 9 Power May Come to India as Rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G China Model, Mi 10i Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently unveiled the Redmi Note 9 series for the Chinese market. The series includes two 5G smartphones - the Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G along with the third, Redmi Note 9 4G which is the most affordable phone in the lineup. Now, a Redmi phone has surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices list with the model number M2010J19SC and codename 'lime.' Notably, the same model number is associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G China variant, therefore indicating that the phone might launch in India as Redmi 9 Power. Currently, India already has a bunch of Redmi 9 series phones such as the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9.

According to My Smart Price, the Redmi Note 9 4G China variant's codename lime was also spotted in the Recovery and Fastboot versions of the MIUI ROM. The publication in collaboration with custom ROM developer Akhil Narang was able to confirm that the Redmi 9 Power moniker from the MIUI source code as well. At the moment, Xiaomi is yet to announce the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India formally. The report adds that the Redmi Note 9 4G might debut as Redmi 9T in the global markets. The Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last week, comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Its price in China starts at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM +128GB model.

Meanwhile, the report highlights that the Mi 10i and Poco M3 India variant have also surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices list. The Mi 10i was spotted with the model number M2007J17I and codename gauguininpro, and notably, the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G also carries the model number M2007J17C. Moreover, back in August, a tipster who goes by pseudonym 'the_tech_guy' on Twitter had claimed that the Mi Note 10 Lite (which bears similarities to Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G) would arrive in India as Mi 10i. To recall, the Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Whereas, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G packs Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Lastly, the Poco M3 India variant with model number M2010J19C may launch soon as well. Poco that recently announced its departure from Xiaomi to operate as an independent brand globally, unveiled the Poco M3 in Europe in November. Notable features on the Poco M3 include triple rear cameras, Qualcomm snapdragon 662 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.