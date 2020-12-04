Redmi 9 Power Rumoured to Launch in India on December 15; May Come as a Rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Power will reportedly launch in India on December 15, according to a new report. The Redmi Note 9 Power is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China recently. The smartphone was recently spotted on Google Play Console as well, carrying model number M2010J19SI. Xiaomi is rumoured to launch two variants of the Redmi 9 Power in India, if past reports are to be believed.

The rumoured December 15 launch date comes courtesy of known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, who goes by the username @stufflistings on Twitter. Sharma said that unless there is a last minute change, the Redmi 9 Power will launch in India on December 15. Xiaomi itself has not made any announcement regarding the Redmi 9 Power launch in India. It is being speculated that the company may launch the Redmi 9 Power alongside its new QLED Mi TV 5 in the country. Xiaomi had teased the arrival of its first QLED Mi TV earlier this week.

The Redmi 9 Prime was the first Redmi 9 series smartphone to launch in India in August. The Redmi 9 Prime was followed by the standard Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Power is said to be the next one in line.

As mentioned above, Xiaomi has itself not announced anything about the upcoming Redmi 9 Power smartphone. However, the smartphone has been reported heavily on in the past couple of weeks. The smartphone reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console earlier this week with model number M2010J19SI and has been codenamed 'Lime' on the Google database.

Given that the Redmi 9 Power is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G, it is said to share the same specifications with the latter. The Redmi 9 Power may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. Further, the Redmi 9 Power is said to come with a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Redmi 9 Power could also include an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.