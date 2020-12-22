Redmi 9 Power Sale in India Goes Live on Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price, Specifications and Best Deals

The Redmi 9 Power is now available to purchase in India in two storage options. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi had unveiled the smartphone last week with quad-camera setup at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. The new Redmi phone sits alongside its siblings the vanilla Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9i. In terms of looks and specifications, the phone looks exactly the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G which was launched in China last month.

The Redmi 9 Power price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage option while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs Rs 11,999. The budget smartphone is available in Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green colour options. Customers can purchase it from Amazon India, Mi.com, and official as well as partnered Xiaomi stores. Amazon India is also offering sale deals such as EMI option starting at Rs 518 per month, Rs 150 cashback with Amazon Pay Later, and free delivery till a limited period. In case you're wondering how the phone fare against its newly launched budget competitor, the Oppo A15s check out our previous coverage.

Coming to its specifications, the Redmi 9 Power sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also supports dual-SIM cards and ships with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. The quad rear camera setup on the back includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras are housed in a rectangular camera module, similar to the Redmi Note 9 4G China model. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling, inside the waterdrop-notch.

Other features on the smartphone include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Bluetooth v5, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Xiaomi claims that the phone is splash-proof and comes with auto-cleaning speakers. Additionally, the Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C port as well as provides a reverse charge option. The smartphone weighs 192 grams.