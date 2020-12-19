Redmi 9 Power vs Oppo A15s Head to Head: Two Latest Mid-Rangers' Price & Specifications Compared

Smartphones are without a doubt, the most integral gadgets in everyone's life. Every week, we see several smartphone launches in various segments. Given the speed at which technology moves ahead, it is not a surprise that we see several smartphone launches every week from several brands, catering to several segments. In this series of weekly smartphone comparisons, we will put two of the most prominent smartphone launches from the same segment in the past week against each other to see which is the better option to go with, at least on paper.

This week, two Chinese behemoth's Oppo and Xiaomi have launched their latest sub-Rs 15,000 offerings, the Redmi 9 Power from Xiaomi and the Oppo A15s from the BBK Electronics brand. Both the smartphones are being sold via Amazon.in and have been launched with 4GB of RAM. While the Redmi 9 Power has been priced at Rs 10,999 onwards, the Oppo A15s is priced at Rs 11,490 for the single RAM+storage configuration that the smartphone has been launched in. While the Oppo A15s has been launched in three colour options - Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver, the Redmi 9 Power comes in four colour options - Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red, and Electric Green.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9 Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable to 512GB via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone's chipset is coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A15s Specifications

The Oppo A15s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs on Android 10-based ColourOS 7.2.

Redmi 9 Power Camera

The Redmi 9 Power comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling, inside the waterdrop-notch.

Oppo A15s Camera

The Oppo A15s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Oppo A15s houses an 8 -megapixel selfie camera.