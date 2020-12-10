Redmi 9 Power Will Launch in India on December 17, to Be Available on Amazon as Well

The Redmi 9 Power will launch in India on December 17, the company announced today, December 10. The smartphone is said to be rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G that was recently introduced in China. Xiaomi has not shared any details about the smartphone, although it's a recent teaser indicated that the phone might come with a 48-megapixel primary camera similar to the Redmi Note 9 4G. The Redmi 9 Power will launch at noon on December 17.

Currently, Amazon has also set up its dedicated microsite, therefore, indicating that the Redmi 9 Power will also be available to purchase from the platform apart from Mi India site and offline stores. Whereas, the Xiaomi's own microsite for Redmi 9 Power shows the phone would come with Hi-Res Audio and four colour options. Earlier this month, a report by MySmartPrice had claimed that the Redmi 9 Power appeared on Google Play Supported Devices list with the model number M2010J19SC and codename 'lime.' The same model number is reportedly associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G China variant, therefore indicating that the two smartphones are the same under different monikers. If the report is accurate, we can expect the Redmi 9 Power to cost roughly Rs. 11,200 for the 4GB RAM +128GB model that would go up to 16,800 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option. The phone's colour options in China include Smoke Wave Blue, Misty Green, and Feather Black.

In terms of the features, the Redmi 9 Power may come with some tweaks to meet the preferences of Indian consumers. Whereas, the Redmi Note 9 4G China model features Qualcomm Snapdragon 662SoC, 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 6.53-inch full-HD display. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel camera, along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.