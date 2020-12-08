Redmi 9 Power With 48-Megapixel Camera Teased, Launch Expected on December 15

The Redmi 9 Power is a much anticipated smartphone in India. The smartphone is reported to launch in India on December 15 and is expected to arrive in the country as the Redmi Note 9 4G variant that was launched in China recently. Now, the Redmi 9 Power has been teased by the Xiaomi sub-brand officially. While the teasers do not reveal the smartphone's name, it is speculated that the #PowerPacked tagline used by Redmi is for the Redmi 9 Power.

Redmi posted the teaser on its Twitter, saying "we're about to redefine what it means to be #PowerPacked." The teaser does not reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone, nor does it reveal the date of the launch. The teaser is accompanied by a link of the Redmi 9 Power pre-launch microsite which hints at a 48-megapixel camera on the smartphone. Interestingly, the camera module teased by Redmi is a quad camera, and the Redmi Note 9 4G, which is said to be the same phone essentially, has triple rear cameras. However, given that the Redmi 9 Power is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and come with a 6.7-inch HD+ display.

Among other specifications, the Redmi 9 Power is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM with two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. The phone is also likely to run on MIUI 12 out of the box.

The smartphone has passed BIS certification and has been spotted on the Google Play Console in the past. A few days ago it was reported that the Redmi 9 Power will launch on December 15. While today is the first time the smartphone has been officially teased, there is no official confirmation on the December 15 launch date.

The Redmi 9 Power will be the third smartphone to launch in the Redmi 9 series in India. The Redmi 9 Prime was the first one to launch in India in August. The Redmi 9 Prime was followed by the standard Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Power is said to be the next one in line.