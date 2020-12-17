Redmi 9 Power With 6000mAh Battery To Launch Today at 12PM: How to Watch & What to Expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi 9 Power smartphone today. The latest budget offering from Xiaomi will be sold via Amazon.in and come with a 6,000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel primary camera, and more. Xiaomi will launch the smartphone via a virtual presentation on the company's official social media pages and YouTube channel starting at 12PM (noon) today. The Redmi 9 Power was earlier reported to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China earlier this year. However, teasers from the company hint at a quad rear camera on the Redmi 9 Power, as opposed to a triple camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 4G in China.

Some of Redmi 9 Power's specifications have already been teased by the company via its Twitter and the Amazon India landing page. The smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery (it is being said that Redmi 9 Power will be a battery-focused smartphone) and a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. Further, Xiaomi's own microsite for the Redmi 9 Power hints that the smartphone will come with Hi-Res audio and four colour options. According to previous reports, the model number spotted on the Redmi 9 Power in multiple certification listings is the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G that is being sold in China. Hence, another school of thought doing the rounds is that the Redmi 9 Power will only differ from the Redmi Note 9 4G (China) in terms of camera, since the Redmi Note 9 4G in China comes with a triple camera setup.

In terms of other specifications, the Redmi 9 Power may come with some tweaks to meet the preferences of Indian customers. The Redmi Note 9 4G in China comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, which is expected to be carried over to the Redmi 9 Power in India and will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM, according to past reports. Further, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.53-inch full-HD display and an 8-megapixel front snapper.