Redmi 9 Prime Goes on Sale via Amazon India: Price, Specifications and More

Xiaomi has started selling its new budget smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime in India via Amazon. Notably, the e-commerce platform has kicked off its Prime Day sale which is scheduled for August 6-7. The new smartphone from Xiaomi offers a large 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and is being offered in two storage variants. The base 4GB + 64GB model of the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999 in the Indian market, whereas, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB has a price tag of Rs 11,999. The Redmi 9 Prime will be first available during Amazon's Prime Day sale on August 6. In case you couldn't get your hands on one, the next sale is scheduled for August 17 and it will be widely available from Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Mi Home Studios.

REDMI 9 PRIME SPECIFICATIONS

As far as specifications of the Redmi 9 Prime is concerned, the smartphone packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11. As already mentioned, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Redmi 9 Prime's quad-camera setup houses a 13-megapixel main sensor and that is paired with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Redmi 9 Prime features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. Furthermore, the comes bundled with a 10W charger.