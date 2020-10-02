Redmi 9 Prime Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Availability, Specifications Details Here

Xiaomi's budget offering Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale today at 12PM (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched in August this year and went on sale for the first time on August 6. It is powered by an octa-cored processor, and houses a quad camera setup on the back. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a big 5,020mAh battery and is available four colour options. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 onwards.

The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 11,999. The phone will be go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com starting 12PM (noon), and will be available for purchase in all four colours - Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare. Xiaomi or Amazon have not announced any discounts for the Redmi 9 Prime sale today.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9 Prime packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM. The storage is also expandable via a microSD card.

The Redmi 9 Prime's quad-camera setup houses a 13-megapixel main sensor and that is paired with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Redmi 9 Prime features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. Furthermore, the comes bundled with a 10W charger.