Redmi 9 Prime Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,020 mAh Battery and More

Xiaomi has launched its latest affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, in India. The budget phone, incidentally, was first launched in Spain in June, and has now arrived in India with the same set of specifications that include four cameras at the back, a large 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The phone will be available in India in two storage variants as well.

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

As far as specifications of the Redmi 9 Prime is concerned, the smartphone packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11. As already mentioned, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Redmi 9 Prime's quad-camera setup houses a 13-megapixel main sensor and that is paired with a 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Redmi 9 Prime features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. Furthermore, the comes bundled with a 10W charger.

Coming to the sale and availability details, the base 4GB + 64GB model of the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999 in the Indian market, whereas, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB has a price tag of Rs 11,999. The Redmi 9 Prime will be first available during Amazon's Prime Day sale on August 6 and will be put up for sale on Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Mi Home Studios from August 17.