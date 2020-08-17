Redmi 9 Prime Sale Today in India Via Amazon and Mi.com: Price, Specs, Offers and More

Xiaomi's new sub-Rs 10,000 offering, the Redmi 9 Prime will be available today via a dedicated flash sale. Officially launched during the Amazon Prime day sale on August 6, the new smartphone is now available on both Amazon as well as the company's own Mi.com store. Notable features of the Redmi 9 Prime include a 5,020mAh battery with 18W charging, quad-rear cameras and a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The smartphone is being offered in two storage variants. The base 4GB + 64GB model of the Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999 in the Indian market, whereas, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB has a price tag of Rs 11,999.

The Redmi 9 Prime sale will begin at 12PM today on Amazon.in and Mi.com. Customers who wish to buy the smartphone can avail no-cost EMI options as well as a 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card on Amazon India.

REDMI 9 PRIME SPECIFICATIONS

As far as specifications of the Redmi 9 Prime is concerned, the smartphone packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11. As already mentioned, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photography duties, the Redmi 9 Prime's quad-camera setup houses a 13-megapixel main sensor and that is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Redmi 9 Prime features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. Furthermore, the comes bundled with a 10W charger. The smartphone is offered in four colours- Matte Black, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Space Blue.