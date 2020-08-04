Redmi 9 Prime to Launch in India Today at 12PM: How to Watch Live Stream

Xiaomi is bringing yet another device to India. This time it is the Redmi 9 Prime which is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 that launched in June. The company has been teasing the phone for the past ew days, although it hasn’t confirmed a lot of information.

The new handset will be launched via an online event today at 12PM. The live stream should be available on the company’s social media channels, including YouTube as well as the official Xiaomi India website. We have also embeded the live stream below:

Redmi 9 Prime Expected Specifications

As of now, the company has only teased a Full-HD+ display with a notched design to house the selfie camera. If rumours are true, the Redmi 9 Prime could be the same as the Redmi 9 which means that we can expect a 6.53-inch full-HD+ 1080 x 2340 pixels display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness. The phone will also feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with the ability to expand using a microSD card.

In the camera department, expect a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Just like the Redmi Note 9 series, this one also comes with a 5,020mAh battery but with slower 18W charging support. Rest of the features that we are expecting on the Redmi 9 Prime include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, a rear fingerprint sensor and an infrared port.