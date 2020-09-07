Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime Sale in India Today at 12PM: Price, Specifications and More

Xiaomi will be hosting a sale for two of its fairly affordable smartphones today, the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. Both the smartphones were launched in India last month and pack MediaTek processors and large batteries. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a vertical quad-camera setup while the Redmi 9 comes with a square camera module that houses three cameras.

The base variant of the Redmi 9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and has been priced at Rs 8,999 while the higher-end 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9 Prime on the other hand comes in a 4GB + 64GB model that costs Rs 9,999 whereas, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB has a price tag of Rs 11,999. Both smartphones will be going on sale at 12PM noon and customers can head to either Amazon India or Mi.com to purchase either of the smartphones. There are also some offers including special cashback for customers on Amazon and no-cost EMI payment options as well.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch display on a waterdrop style notch and an HD+ 720 x 1660 pixel resolution. The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 on top and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, basked by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Interestingly, the Redmi 9 is the company's first smartphone to run on MIUI 12 right out of the box. In the camera department, the Redmi 9's dual-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. For connectivity, the phone has support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB for charging and data transfer. The Redmi 9 also packs a 5,000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as a 2D Face Unlock feature. The smartphone will be available for in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options.

As for the Redmi 9 Prime, the smartphone packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. For photography duties, the Redmi 9 Prime's quad-camera setup houses a 13-megapixel main sensor and that is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera along with a 5-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Redmi 9 Prime features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone is equipped with a P2i nano-coating that makes the device splash-proof. Furthermore, the handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a 10W charger and the phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11. The smartphone is offered in four colours- Matte Black, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Space Blue.