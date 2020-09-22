Redmi 9A Goes on Sale Today on Amazon and Mi.com: Price, Features and More

Xiaomi recently launched the entry-level Redmi 9A smartphone in India as a part of its Redmi 9 series offering in the country. It is also one of the most affordable smartphones from the company this year. The handset is priced Rs 6,799 for the base variant and Rs 7,499 for the higher RAM variant. The smartphone will be going on sale yet again today for customers in India at 12PM on Mi.com and Amazon India. Sale offers include no-cost EMI options on select bank cards as well as a 5-percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda credit EMI transactions and 10-percent cashback with Amazon Pay UPI.

The new Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch ‘Dot Drop’ LCD display with an HD+ 1600 x 720-pixels resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with either 2GB or 3GB RAM options that come with 32GB of internal storage. There is the option of expanding the storage using a microSD card of up to 512GB.

The camera at the back is a single 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that it is using Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology that helps in maintaining the health of the battery to up to three years. Other features on the handset include dual-SIM capability, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. There is no fingerprint scanner, but you do get face unlock as well as P2i coating making the phone resistant to small water splashes. The smartphone will come with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. Colour options include Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.