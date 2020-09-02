Redmi 9A Launch Today in India at 12PM Noon: Here's How to Watch The Live Stream

Xiaomi is adding yet another affordable smartphone to its lineup of smartphone offerings in India with the launch of the Redmi 9A. The new handset was launched in Malaysia in June alongside the Redmi 9C and will be the third handset in the Redmi 9 lineup in India apart from the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. The new smartphone will be launched via a digital event that is scheduled for 12PM IST. The Redmi 9A launch will be live-streamed on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel. We have embedded the live stream right below so you can catch all the announcements right here.

The Redmi 9A should be similar to the model that was launched in Malaysia. Expect a 6.53-inch waterdrop-style display with an HD+ 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 2GB RAM although there is speculation that the Indian version could arrive with up to 4GB RAM. At the back, there will be a single 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens. It should arrive with Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12. The Redmi 9A is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. There are three colour options to choose from- Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black.

As for pricing, the Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia at MYR 359 (~ Rs 6,300) for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. This means that it could arrive at a starting price point of Rs 6,999. The Indian version of the Redmi 9A could arrive in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants which means that the cost could go up. The phone is also said to have Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black colour options to choose from.