Redmi 9A Spotted in Xiaomi's Product Catalogue, Could See Official Announcement in July

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming smartphone the Redmi 9A in the Philippines next month. As per the latest product catalogue by the company, the Redmi 9A, which will be the watered-down version of the Redmi 9 and successor to the Redmi 8A, will pack a quad rear camera setup and will be powered by the yet to be announced octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with a CPU clocked at 2.0Ghz.

According to the Xiaomi catalogue, the Redmi 9A will boast a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the camera front, expect a 5-megapixel front camera and on the rear, there's a 13-megapixel camera with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus. Furthermore, the catalogue also claims that the Redmi 9A will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the Redmi 9A is expected to include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and VoLTE. However, the alleged Xiaomi catalogue hasn't revealed anything on the pricing of the Redmi 9A smartphone and there is no clarity as if and when the handset would be launched in the Indian market.

Apart from the Redmi 9A, the catalogue also details other upcoming products that the company is planning to launch soon. These include the upcoming Mi TV Stick which comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, the Mi Outdoor Watch and a broad range of other household accessories as well.