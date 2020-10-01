Redmi 9i Goes On Sale On Flipkart And Mi.com: Price, Availability and Specifications Details Here

Xiaomi had launched its budget smartphone Redmi 9i in India last month with a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek processor. The phone first went on sale on September 18 via Flipkart and Mi.com, and is set go on sale for the second time today. The Redmi 9i smartphone will be made available to purchase on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12PM today. It starts at a price of Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,299. At the launch, Xiaomi had said that the Redmi 9i will eventually be sold via offline retailers as well.

The Redmi 9i is available in three colour options - Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able avail discounts on Axis bank credit cards, and will get an extra Rs. 1,700 off as a special offer. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI on the Redmi 9i.

As for the specs, the Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display with a water-drop notch. It offers an HD+ 1600x720-pixels resolution, with a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 270 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. As for the camera, the Redmi 9i packs a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture lens while at the front there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

As mentioned above, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. The handset runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Other features include a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.