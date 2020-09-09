Redmi 9i India Launch Confirmed for September 15: Here’s What We Know

We have yet another Redmi smartphone heading its way to India. The Redmi 9i will be launching in India on September 15 and is confirmed to launch on Mi.com and e-commerce platform Flipkart. This will essentially by the fourth handset under the company’s Redmi 9 series which includes the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. The company also sells the Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in the country.

Xiaomi went on to make the announcement of the launch on Twitter and has confirmed that the handset will come with MIUI 12 out of the box. Teasers according to a dedicated webpage for the upcoming phones confirm that it will come with a waterdrop style notched display, a big battery, a headphone jack at the top, and what seems like a Cyan colour variant.

Entertaℹ️nment & excℹ️tement are both going to be yours! #Redmi9i - is launching on September 1⃣5⃣ on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart!Tweet 'ℹ️ AM READY' if you're as excited about the launch as we are! #BigOnEntertainment Get notified: https://t.co/inhuC48t0k pic.twitter.com/AusAjT0l89 — Redmi India - #RedmiSmartBand is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 9, 2020

The handset should possibly come with 4GB of RAM considering the shared teaser by Xiaomi. Apart from that, it is said to come with large storage, which could be up to 128GB just like the Redmi 9 Prime, along with the option of a microSD storage expansion. Speculated reports suggest that the handset will come in two models – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. It is also expected to come in three colour variants- Sea Blue, Nature Green, and Midnight Black. As for the price, the handset will most likely launch under Rs 10,000 in the country.