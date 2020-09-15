Redmi 9i Launch Today in India at 12PM: Expected Features, Price and More

Xiaomi has yet another Redmi smartphone that it will be launching today in India. The Redmi 9i will essentially by the fourth handset under the company’s Redmi 9 series which includes the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. The company also sells the Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in the country. The smartphone will be made available via e-commerce platform Flipkart as well as the company's own website, Mi.com

The handset is confirmed to arrive with the latest MIUI 12 update out of the box. Teasers according to a dedicated webpage for the upcoming phone confirms that it will come with a waterdrop style notched display, a big battery, a headphone jack at the top, and what seems like a Cyan colour variant. The handset should possibly come with 4GB of RAM considering the shared teaser by Xiaomi. Apart from that, it is said to come with large storage, which could be up to 128GB just like the Redmi 9 Prime, along with the option of a microSD storage expansion. Expect the smartphone to run on a MediaTek chipset.

Speculated reports suggest that the handset will come in two models – 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. It is also expected to come in three colour variants- Sea Blue, Nature Green, and Midnight Black. As for the price, the handset will most likely launch under Rs 10,000 in the country.