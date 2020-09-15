Redmi 9i Launches in India With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery at Rs 8,299

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 9i for the Indian market adding yet another affordable smartphone to its portfolio. This is the fourth handset from Xiaomi that has launched at the entry-level segment alongside the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9 Prime. This one yet again offers a long battery backup thanks to the 5,000mAh battery and the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek processor. Notably, it is very similar to the Redmi 9A.

Pricing for the new Redmi 9i starts at Rs 8,299 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,299. The smartphone will be available for purchase via its first sale on September 18 at 12PM via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone will eventually be offered via physical retail stores as well.

As for the specs, the smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display having a water-drop style notch on the top. It offers an HD+ 1600 x 720-pixels resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 270 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM. As for the camera, you get a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture lens while at the front there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

As mentioned above, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The handset runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Other features include a microSD card (up to 512GB), 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone will be available in three colours- Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.