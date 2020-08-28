Redmi 9i Might Soon Launch in India as a Rebranded Version of Redmi 9A

Xiaomi might launch yet another handset in India under the Redmi branding. As per reports, the Redmi 9i is expected to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi 9A that was introduced alongside the Redmi 9C in Malaysia. Notably, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 in India just yesterday, which is a rebranded Redmi 9C.

Now before you get as confused as we are, let's understand what this phone offers. If the reports are correct, then the Redmi 9i is expected to come with the same features as the Redmi 9A that was launched in Malaysia. The device came with a 6.53-inch LCD display with a HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC while storage and memory options could include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Expect a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera along with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The handset is also expected to offer dual SIM capability and run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Lastly, the smartphone could arrive in three colour options- Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black. Expect a price tag of under Rs 10,000. Notably, there is no official news regarding the launch of the Redmi 9i from Xiaomi India as of yet.