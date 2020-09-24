Redmi 9i Sale in India Today Via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specs and More

Xiaomi will be hosting a sale for its affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9i today in India. Launched last week in the country, the Redmi 9i is the fourth handset from Xiaomi that has launched at the entry-level segment alongside the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9 Prime. This one offers a long battery backup thanks to the 5,000mAh battery and the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek processor. Notably, it is very similar to the Redmi 9A.

The Redmi 9i will go on sale today at 12PM and customers can head over to Flipkart or Mi.com to purchase the smartphone. It will also be available from Mi Home stores. Pricing for the Redmi 9i starts at Rs 8,299 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,299. Flipkart is offering 5-percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5-percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. There are no-cost EMI options as well as smartphone exchange discounts of up to Rs 7,750.

As for the specs, the smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch LCD display having a water-drop style notch on the top. It offers an HD+ 1600 x 720-pixels resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 270 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM. As for the camera, you get a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture lens while at the front there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

As mentioned above, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The handset runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Other features include a microSD card (up to 512GB), 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone will be available in three colours- Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.