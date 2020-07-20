Redmi AirDots 2 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in China With an Affordable Price Tag: Details Here

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in China called the Redmi AirDots 2. Launched through a crowdfunding campaign, the Redmi AirDots 2 looks to succeed the Redmi AirDots launched in March 2019. At first glance, the earphones look almost identical to the Redmi Earbuds S that the company launched a few months back in India. Some of the key features of the Redmi AirDots 2 include 12-hours of battery life with 300mAh battery and support for Bluetooth 5.0, which according to Redmi, offers two times faster data transfer speeds. However, there's no word at the moment on when Redmi plans to launch AirDots 2 outside China, including India.

Redmi AirDots 2 Specifications and Features

The Redmi AirDors 2 packs DSP digital noise reduction technology and is powered by 7.2mm drivers. According to Redmi, AirDots 2 also provide support to minimise background noise during calls. Furthermore, the earphones have a one-key control feature for multiple tasks that enable users to accept and reject calls, and control music playing on the connected device. Additionally, users will be able to activate the XiaoAI voice assistant feature by double-tapping the button on the earbuds. Interestingly, the voice assistant tech supports various other features like Find My Phone, WeChat messaging, navigation, and more. For charging, the case of the Redmi AirDots 2 uses a Micro-USB port which takes about two hours to charge completely while the earbuds themselves take about 1.5 hours.

According to Redmi, the AirDots 2 earbuds are lightweight with each of the buds weighing in at just 4.1 grams and support 4 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Redmi AirDots 2 is currently priced at CNY 79 (~ Rs 850) on the company's crowdfunding platform and will retail at CNY 99 (~ Rs 1060) once that's over. Users buying the Redmi AirDots 2 will get a choice of three plug sizes-small, medium and large