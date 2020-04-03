TECH

1-MIN READ

Redmi Band Fitness Tracker Offer Colour Display, 14-Day Battery Life at Just Rs 1,100

The Redmi Band was launched in China and comes with a more rectangular design looking similar to the Honor Band and the recently launched Realme Band.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Redmi, which runs as a separate brand from Xiaomi in China, has launched a new fitness band. The Redmi Band was announced during the Mi Fan Festival 2020 where Xiaomi celebrated its 10th Anniversary with the launch of 22 new products. The fitness tracker features a color display, a heart rate monitor, and a 14-day claimed battery life.

The new Redmi Band looks a lot like the Realme Band and the Honor Band. It features a 1.08-inch color AMOLED touchscreen compared to the 0.95-inch panel on Mi Band 4. It also has a more rectangular design, instead of making use of a rounded pill that we have seen on the Mi Band range. To charge the band, you simply pull off the straps and plug the main unit into a USB-A port to start charging.

There is also a heart rate sensor to track your heart rate and it can even track your sleep cycles. Other than that there are a bunch of sport modes like running, treadmills, walking, cycling, and so on. Of course, you should get notifications, reminders, and some of the features that we have seen on the Mi Band.

The company also says that the Redmi Band can offer a battery life of 14-days on a single charge. Considering the price and the colour display, this is not bad at all. The Redmi Band is priced at 99.99 Yuan (Rs 1,100 approx). The fitness band will initially be available via crowdfunding from April 9, at 95 yuan (Rs 999 approx). As of now, there is no confirmation whether this would make its way to the Indian market. It could be a solid seller if the company plans to bring the product to India.

