Redmi Confirms New Affordable Phone Series Launching In India

Redmi is set to bring another new smartphone lineup in the budget segment in India very soon. The company has teased the new Redmi A1 smartphone which is likely to focus on the entry-level segment.

Redmi already has the regular Redmi 10a series in the same price range, but it seems the brand will give the Redmi A1 a different twist by offering it with stock Android experience.

Xiaomi has previously tried its luck with the A1 series that was part of the Android One program, allowing the brand to work with Google to offer a stock Android interface, instead of the MIUI software.

Join us for the global debut of #RedmiA1, the first from the all-new #MadeInIndia #Redmi smartphone series!#LifeBanaoA1 this #DiwaliWithMi!

⏩Blazing-fast Internet

Digital payments

Clean software

Premium leather texture Launch on Sep 6, 12 noon: https://t.co/NV0ncp9aOK pic.twitter.com/H6Tm8TG0GI — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2022

Going by the teaser of the Redmi A1, it looks like any other budget Redmi phone already available in the market, except the use of stock Android with Google apps preloaded on the device.

It is possible that this Redmi phone could be offered OS updates faster than the other Xiaomi phones, purely because there is no MIUI involved with this device. But will Redmi use the regular Android version, or prefer the Android Go platform that can let you run apps with 2GB of RAM.

The company is also talking about digital payments, premium leather texture and more. We are intrigued to see the reason behind having this new series in its lineup for Redmi. It is unlikely that we will see a 5G chipset powering this phone, and Redmi could rely on a MediaTek Helio chipset to keep it affordable and still offer reliable performance. The teaser also shows us two cameras at the back. But don’t expect much out of them.

The Redmi A1 launch is just a few days away, when the company will reveal more details about the phone, and the device itself.

