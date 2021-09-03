Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro Launched in India With 30 Hours Battery Life: Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its new pair of truly wireless earphones, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India. The new Xiaomi earbuds come with Redmi branding and were launched alongside the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone today. The earphones have been launched at a price of Rs 2,999 and will be sold in India via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and other offline retailers. The earbuds will go on sale starting September 9. They come with up to 30 hours of music playback and offer IPX4 water resistance. Redmi launched its Redmi 10 Prime budget smartphone alongside the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro that was launched as an affordable smartphone and has been priced at Rs 12,499 onwards in India.

The Realme Earbuds 3 Pro comes in an oval-shaped charging case design. They come with an in-ear design that weighs 4.6 grams. Xiaomi claims that the earbuds have a range of 10 metres when connected to Bluetooth. The earphones come with IPX4 rating for water resistance, but the charging case isn’t IP rated. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and claim to offer up to 30 hours of combined battery life, including the charging case. Both the earbuds have touch sensitive controls that can be used for different functions. They are equipped with dual dynamic drivers and are powered by Qualcomm’s QCC 3040 chipset. The earbuds support Qualcomm’s aptX and Adaptive Audio Codec.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone as well, alongside the Redmi 3 Pro TWS earphones. The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and comes with a 6,000mAh battery. Read more about the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone here.

