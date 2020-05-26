Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Features and More

Redmi India has launched its first true wireless earphones, the Redmi Earbuds S, in India less than a month after its parent company Xiaomi introduced the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Needless to say, the Redmi Earbuds S will have to compete against the Realme Buds Air Neo that launched in India a day before having a price tag of Rs 2,999.

Redmi Earbuds S Specifications and Features

Offering up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge that can be extended up to 12 hours using the case, the Redmi Earbuds S are IPX-rated for sweat and splash resistance. Weighing just 4.1gms, the wearables feature 7.2mm drivers, connect over Bluetooth 5.0, and promise hands-free voice assistant feature as well. The product is also said to feature a low-latency gaming mode, which will no doubt, benefit gamers by offering a seamless experience without any delay. Apart from these, the earphones bring support for voice assistants as well as environmental noise reduction through the Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip. Users will also be able to use either of the earphones individually without pairing separately.

As far as the design and colour of the earbuds are concerned, the Redmi Earbuds S pretty much appears to be the Indian version of the Redmi Airdots S that were launched in China in April. As of now, the Redmi Earbuds S will be sold only in Black colour.

Redmi Earbuds S Price and Availability in India

Priced at Rs 1,799, the Redmi Earbuds S TWS earphones looks pretty affordable compared to the other earbuds currently available. It will go on sale starting May 27 at 12PM on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and Mi Studio Outlets.