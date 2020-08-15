Redmi G Gaming Notebook With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 144Hz Display Goes Official

Xiaomi has launched the first-ever gaming laptop under its Redmi brand. The new Redmi G gaming notebook comes with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options, Nvidia GeForce GPU, fast refresh rate displays, and a gamer-oriented design. It features slim bezels on the top and sides, while the bottom bezel is fairly large that also houses a webcam, which is probably not the best location.

The company is offering the laptop in three variants. The base variant features an Intel Core i5-10200H CPU with a 60Hz display priced at CNY 5,299 (~Rs 57,000) while the second variant offers a Core i5-10300H CPU with a 144Hz display priced at CNY 6,299 (~68,000). The top variant comes with a Core i7-10750H CPU with a 144Hz display priced at CNY 6,999 (~Rs 75,500). All three variants come with 512GB of SSD and 16GB RAM.

The notebook comes with a 16.1-inch display with a full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space, and 81 percent screen to body ratio. The company claims a peak brightness of 300 nits and a 1000:1 contrast ratio with support for DC dimming. As mentioned above, you can get this with up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with six cores and 12 threads. The notebook comes with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU along with16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2933MHz and 512GB PCIe x4 NVMe SSD.

The notebook also comes with two 2W speakers with support for DTS:X Ultra. Connectivity and port options include 2×2 MIMO dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Gigabit ethernet, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 55Wh battery which is said to last 5.5 hours with local 1080p video playback. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard with a numpad, multi-finger gestures, a dual-fan system with four exhausts, three copper heat tubes, and a copper cooling module.

The Redmi G is up for pre-orders in China with sales beginning August 18. There is no information regarding the global availability of the new Redmi G gaming notebook.