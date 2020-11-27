Redmi Gets Its First Smartwatch With An Unbelievably Low Price, But Will It Launch in India?

Redmi has finally added a smartwatch to its line-up and it is called, well you shouldn’t be too surprised, the Redmi Watch. The Redmi Watch has been launched in China for 299 yuan, or somewhere around $45 which converts to around Rs 3,300. The Redmi Watch from Xiaomi’s sub-brand goes on sale in China at the beginning of December. It is not clear at this time if and when the Redmi Watch will release in other countries, including India.

The Redmi Watch has a 1.4-inch touch display and a single button on the side for managing some of the navigational aspects. It weighs around 35 grams. The Redmi Watch will be available in black, white, green, blue and pink colours. For fitness tracking, the watch has the heart rate monitor and will pair with the Mi Fit app on the phone. The watch has NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and waterproofing up to 50 meters in depth. Redmi Watch, the company says, has 7 days of battery life in standard mode and up to 12 days in the power saving mode.

The Redmi Watch will come with more than 120 watch faces. For fitness enthusiasts, there are a bunch of pre-configured sports modes to get you started. The question is, is the Redmi Watch actually the Mi Watch Lite that was spotted in an FCC listing not too far back? If not, we could be seeing the Mi Watch Lite join the Redmi Watch in the affordable smartwatch stakes sometime in the future.