Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi is hinting that Redmi Go will come with a lot of India-focused features. The phone will support up to 20 Indian languages. It will also have Google Assistant with support for Hindi language.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Goi in India tomorrow. The Redmi Go is expected to launch in India at a price of around Rs 4,000, which would make it one of the cheapest Android Go smartphones in the market right now. Xiaomi is hinting that its next phone will come with a lot of India-focused features. The phone will support up to 20 Indian languages. It will also have Google Assistant with support for Hindi language.
Redmi Go smartphone features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 296 PPI and 1000 contrast ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor backed by Adreno 308 GPU and paired with 1GB RAM. There is 8GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card slot.
Redmi Go runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and comes pre-installed with customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc. For the unintended, Google announced its ambitious Android Oreo Go edition. The Go edition was first announced at Google I/O 2017 and it meant for low-end devices that run with 512MB to 1GB of memory. The device is expected to launch at Rs 4,000.
We will be unlocking a new world of possibilities. #AapkiNayiDuniya will be revealed on 19th March 2019.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 15, 2019
RT if you know what's coming.
Hit 'NOTIFY ME' here: https://t.co/Yr5niAejNN to get the livestream alert. pic.twitter.com/YzUnBlp9K7
