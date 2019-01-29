Redmi Go With 5-inch HD Display, Android Go Edition is Now Official

After announcing the first product under the newly formed sub-brand Redmi, Xiaomi has now announced its first Android Go based smartphone. Just few days back we saw leaked features of the Redmi Go which pretty much match the official specification sheet.The handset features a 5-inch LCD display with a 1280x720p resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In the camera department you get a 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. It runs on Android Go edition based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the battery is rated at 3,000mAh battery.Other features include a microUSB port, dual-SIM capability, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and storage expansion of ip to 256GB.Now since it is running on the lightweight Android Go edition, the specifications aren’t very attractive. However, the OS has been specifically designed for such low-end hardware equipped devices. Expect all the Google Go apps with a stock Android interface.The smartphone has been priced at EUR 80 (Rs 6,500 approx) and should go on sale in parts of Europe in February. While there is no confirmation, we can expect the device to launch in the country soon enough.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.