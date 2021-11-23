Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G will support 33W fast charging. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on November 30. The company has also set up a dedicated micro-site that has been revealing one key specification each day since its announcement on November 15. As per old reports, the new Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be the Redmi Note 11 5G that debuted in China last month.

So far, Xiaomi, via the micro-site, has confirmed a hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 6mn-based MediaTek chipset, and a green colour option. Redmi Note 11T 5G’s promotional teasers on its Twitter account further reveal a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, next to the USB Type-C port.

Since the Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, we can expect the phone to have a 6.6-inch Full-HD display and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Inside the hole-punch cutout, there might be a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calling. There could also be a 5,000mAh battery unit with the confirmed 33W fast charging option.

All this excitement has us charged up!Prep for Unbelievably fast charging on #RedmiNote11T5G with it’s3️⃣3️⃣W Pro Fast Charging🔋 Here’s a quick question, can you guess how long does #NextGenRacer take to go from0 to 100%? — Redmi India - #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 23, 2021

The Redmi Note 11 5G debuted in China for starting CNY 1,199, which is roughly Rs 14,000) for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone also gets a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 16,400) and an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model for CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,500). It is likely that the India-specific Redmi Note 11T 5G to be priced around Rs 15,000 as Redmi’s Note lineup has been traditionally reserved for budget-oriented users. We may get to see three colour options - Matte Black, Stardust White, and Aquamarine Blue.

