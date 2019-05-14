Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Redmi K20 Flagship Name Confirmed, Expected to Feature Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera

The K stands for 'Killer'

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Redmi K20 Flagship Name Confirmed, Expected to Feature Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera
The K stands for 'Killer'
Loading...
There has been quite a buzz around Redmi working on a flagship handset. These rumours began early in the year when Xiaomi announced that the Redmi brand will work independently, at least in China. For weeks it was speculated that it will be called the Redmi X, but a week back we had seen a protective case for this alleged flagship device and it was reported that the handset would be called the Redmi K20 Pro.

Just yesterday, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said that the name of the handset will be announced today, and now it is confirmed that the Redmi flagship smartphones will be called as Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Also, the K stands for ‘Killer’, flagship killer to be precise.

redmi-k20-name-lu

Rumours say that the K20 Pro would feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED notch-less display with an in-display fingerprint reader along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back which could include 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide lens on an 8-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens on a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to feature a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

While there is no confirmation as to when the product is going to launch but there is a possibility that it will be launched by the end of this month in China. It is speculated that the K20 or the K20 Pro could launch as the Poco F2 in international markets.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram