Redmi K20 Flagship Name Confirmed, Expected to Feature Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera

There has been quite a buzz around Redmi working on a flagship handset. These rumours began early in the year when Xiaomi announced that the Redmi brand will work independently, at least in China. For weeks it was speculated that it will be called the Redmi X, but a week back we had seen a protective case for this alleged flagship device and it was reported that the handset would be called the Redmi K20 Pro.Just yesterday, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing said that the name of the handset will be announced today, and now it is confirmed that the Redmi flagship smartphones will be called as Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Also, the K stands for ‘Killer’, flagship killer to be precise.Rumours say that the K20 Pro would feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED notch-less display with an in-display fingerprint reader along with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back which could include 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultrawide lens on an 8-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens on a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to feature a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging.While there is no confirmation as to when the product is going to launch but there is a possibility that it will be launched by the end of this month in China. It is speculated that the K20 or the K20 Pro could launch as the Poco F2 in international markets.