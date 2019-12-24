Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Tech
1-min read

Redmi K20 Gets Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report

The Android 10 based MIUI update brings features such as system-wide dark mode, better privacy controls, notifications on hierarchy, etc., to the Redmi K20.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Redmi K20 Gets Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
Back in November this year, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi started pushing stable MIUI 11 for its devices. However, the update was based on Android 9. Now, the company has decided to roll out the MIUI 11 update with Android 10 for the Redmi K20. The confirmation came from a report which revealed a new update is rolling out on Redmi K20 smartphones. While the update is only available in China as of now, it will soon be making its way to other markets as well, including India.

Android 10 has some new and coherent features like system-wide dark mode, better privacy controls, focus mode, notifications on hierarchy, bubble notifications, smart reply, and a lot more. As revealed in the Chinese report, the new update is numbered MIUI V11.0.2.0.QFJCNXM. According to a screenshot shared in the report, the update is of 2.3GB in size.

How to Download Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update on Redmi K20

The Android 10-based MIUI update is not available in India yet. However, once the roll-out begins, users will receive a notification automatically. To get the update on your phone, go to Settings > About phone > System update. If the update is available, you can select the download option to download and install it.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
