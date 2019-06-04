Redmi K20, K20 Pro Expected to Launch in India by July
The Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro will be launched in India in the coming six weeks as confirmed by Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain.
Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphones under the Redmi brand last week in China, and now company VP and India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the handsets are going to launch in India in about six weeks. This means that we can expect them to launch in the month of July.
The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, DC dimming support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.
Mi fans, here's a Killer news from our main man @manukumarjain. The #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro will be arriving in India in 6 weeks!
DO NOT KEEP CALM!
RT and start spreading the word. pic.twitter.com/djL0UQq2tk
— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 3, 2019
The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro except the processor which is a Snapdragon 730 with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The Redmi K20 Pro will be offered in Glacier Blue, Flame Red, Carbon Fiber Black colours while the Redmi K20 will be offered in Glacier Blue and Flame Red colours. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,500 approx) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB will be sold at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,500 approx). The top of the line 8GB + 256GB variant will be available at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,500 approx) respectively.
