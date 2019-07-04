Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Announced, Will it Launch in India?

The Redmi K20 series has grabbed a lot of attention ever since the handset was launched in China. The India launch is expected to happen this month and while fans and the Xiaomi India team itself seems to be quite pumped, a new variant of the K20 Pro has just been announced.

The sub-brand has unveiled a special version of the handset called the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition as a tribute to Marvel's heroes. Instead of using the Glacier Blue or Flame Red finish, this one comes with a non-gradient finish in black colour. The packaging also includes a special case and a collector's card. The limited edition K20 Pro has been announced in China, but there is no information from the company around its pricing and availability, neither the storage variants. It is however expected to feature the same hardware as the original K20 Pro featuring a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.39-inch notch-less AMOLED display, triple cameras at the back (48-megapixel+13-megapixel+8-megapixel) at the back, a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

We are not sure if Xiaomi India will get the special edition to India. But considering the company specifically launching the K20 series in India right after the announcement of the special edition in China, is a small indication that it could happen after all. Rival-brand Realme is doing something similar. It is expected to launch the special Spider-Man: Far From Home limited edition Realme X in India this month.