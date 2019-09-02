Redmi K20 Pro Users, You Will Soon be Able to Install Android 10 Beta

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone for the Indian market, the Redmi K20 Pro, is replicating the success of the Poco F1. Not only is the smartphone the most affordable handset running on the Snapdragon 855 chipset, but it will also be one of the first ones to receive the all-new Android 10 update.

The company has now announced the MIUI 10 Beta Program for the smartphone. As a part of this programme, users of the smartphone get an early hands-on the Android 10-based update for testing purposes. It is a slightly tedious process, but for the ones who want to try out the new features, here is your chance.

Notably, owners of the Redmi K20 Pro will need to fill out a Google registration form, which will be active till September 8. Xiaomi will announce select candidates next week on September 11. The select group of ‘Android 10 Testers’ will then be pushed a special OTA update. To be eligible for the beta update, users need to own a Redmi K20 Pro and certain criteria must be fulfilled. First, the user should be an active member of the Mi Community in India, and should have a Mi Community ranking of at least ‘Semi Pro Bunny' or higher. The registered user also needs to follow certain rules as Xiaomi has set some guidelines. Some of these include, refraining from posting anything related to the update on social media, or anywhere online. This makes sense as Xiaomi wants to protect all the information around the upcoming update.

The K20 Pro was launched just last month in India and comes with features like a pop-up selfie camera, OLED display, in-display fingerprint reader, triple rear cameras, and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. It is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999 and is offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.