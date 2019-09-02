Redmi K20 Pro Users, You Will Soon be Able to Install Android 10 Beta
Redmi K20 Pro users need to fill out a Google registration form, which will be active till September 8. Select candidates eligible for the update will be announced next week on September 11.
Image for Representation
Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone for the Indian market, the Redmi K20 Pro, is replicating the success of the Poco F1. Not only is the smartphone the most affordable handset running on the Snapdragon 855 chipset, but it will also be one of the first ones to receive the all-new Android 10 update.
The company has now announced the MIUI 10 Beta Program for the smartphone. As a part of this programme, users of the smartphone get an early hands-on the Android 10-based update for testing purposes. It is a slightly tedious process, but for the ones who want to try out the new features, here is your chance.
Notably, owners of the Redmi K20 Pro will need to fill out a Google registration form, which will be active till September 8. Xiaomi will announce select candidates next week on September 11. The select group of ‘Android 10 Testers’ will then be pushed a special OTA update. To be eligible for the beta update, users need to own a Redmi K20 Pro and certain criteria must be fulfilled. First, the user should be an active member of the Mi Community in India, and should have a Mi Community ranking of at least ‘Semi Pro Bunny' or higher. The registered user also needs to follow certain rules as Xiaomi has set some guidelines. Some of these include, refraining from posting anything related to the update on social media, or anywhere online. This makes sense as Xiaomi wants to protect all the information around the upcoming update.
The K20 Pro was launched just last month in India and comes with features like a pop-up selfie camera, OLED display, in-display fingerprint reader, triple rear cameras, and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. It is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999 and is offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More
- Virat Kohli Foundation Helped me During a Financial Crisis: Sumit Nagal
- Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Play Out Goalless Draw in Calcutta Football League
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money