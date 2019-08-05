Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Flagships Now Available via Open Sale in India

It has not even been a month since Xiaomi launched its flagship phones, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India and today the company has announced that the handsets will now be available via open sale. This means that you don't have to wait for flash sales anymore and the handset will be readily available for customers. Starting today at 12PM, the Redmi K20 series will be available without the flash sale model, which is great news, especially after Xiaomi faced a lot of flak on various social media channels over the pricing of the Redmi K20.

As for the features, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

