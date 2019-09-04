Take the pledge to vote

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Now Available in Pearl White Finish in India

The new Pearl White finish on the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro is the same as ‘Summer Honey White’ colour option which was launched in China in July.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Xiaomi has announced a brand new colour for its new flagship, the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro. Notably, this is the same as ‘Summer Honey White’ colour option which was launched in China in July. The handset gets a white finish at the back with which reflects multiple gradients of colour when light hits at certain angles.

As of now the new colour is available in the base variants of both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

