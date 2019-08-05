Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Offers and More

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be going on sale yet again on Flipkart and Xiaomi's online Mi store. Announced last month, the two handsets are the company's flagship offerings and also one of the most expensive Redmi smartphones in the country. While the K20 is a solid mid-range smartphone, the K20 Pro goes ahead to offer flaghsip-like specs including the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, HDR support, DC dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and the company has clocked one of the cores at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and an f/1.75 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone.

The K20, on the other hand, is a lighter version, but you get all the features from the Pro with some exceptions. Firstly, the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 48-megapixel sensor is a Sony IMX582 which is almost similar but supports 4K videos at 30fps and not 60fps. Also, this one supports up to 18W fast charging.

The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

Sale begins today at 12PM and sale offers on Flipkart include 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card owners as well as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit Card, while ICICI Bank credit card owners and debit card and EMI transactions get Rs 1000 off. Xiaomi is offering Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions, and double data offer and other benefits from Airtel.

You can read our review of the Redmi K20 Pro here.

