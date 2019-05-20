Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28

According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST).

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28
According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST).
Loading...
Xiaomi’s Redmi brand in China has been teasing its new flagship for a while now. So much so, the company has gone to the extent of nudging OnePlus, by congratulating them in what looks like a very sarcastic comment. Today we are hearing that the upcoming Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be announced in China on May 28.

According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST). The teasers also confirm that the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. Rumours say that the handset will have a triple camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K20 will feature 960fps slow-motion video recording. Last week, the company had confirmed the name of the handset and said that the ‘K’ stands for Killer. Rumoured specifications suggest that the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, likely an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It should come equipped MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Apart from China, the Redmi K20 is also teased to launch in India soon as the official Xiaomi India accounts as well as Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain, have been sharing the teasers where they take a jab at OnePlus and call the K20 as the Flagship Killer 2.0.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram