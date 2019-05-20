English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28
According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST).
According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST).
Loading...
Xiaomi’s Redmi brand in China has been teasing its new flagship for a while now. So much so, the company has gone to the extent of nudging OnePlus, by congratulating them in what looks like a very sarcastic comment. Today we are hearing that the upcoming Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be announced in China on May 28.
According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST). The teasers also confirm that the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. Rumours say that the handset will have a triple camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.
Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K20 will feature 960fps slow-motion video recording. Last week, the company had confirmed the name of the handset and said that the ‘K’ stands for Killer. Rumoured specifications suggest that the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, likely an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It should come equipped MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.
Apart from China, the Redmi K20 is also teased to launch in India soon as the official Xiaomi India accounts as well as Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain, have been sharing the teasers where they take a jab at OnePlus and call the K20 as the Flagship Killer 2.0.
According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST). The teasers also confirm that the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. Rumours say that the handset will have a triple camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.
Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K20 will feature 960fps slow-motion video recording. Last week, the company had confirmed the name of the handset and said that the ‘K’ stands for Killer. Rumoured specifications suggest that the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, likely an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It should come equipped MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.
Apart from China, the Redmi K20 is also teased to launch in India soon as the official Xiaomi India accounts as well as Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain, have been sharing the teasers where they take a jab at OnePlus and call the K20 as the Flagship Killer 2.0.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results