Redmi K20 With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launching on May 28

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand in China has been teasing its new flagship for a while now. So much so, the company has gone to the extent of nudging OnePlus, by congratulating them in what looks like a very sarcastic comment. Today we are hearing that the upcoming Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be announced in China on May 28.According to some official teasers posted by the Redmi account on Weibo, the Redmi K20 will be launched in Beijing on May 28 at 2PM (11:30AM IST). The teasers also confirm that the smartphone will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. Rumours say that the handset will have a triple camera setup at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K20 will feature 960fps slow-motion video recording. Last week, the company had confirmed the name of the handset and said that the ‘K’ stands for Killer. Rumoured specifications suggest that the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, likely an OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It should come equipped MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.Apart from China, the Redmi K20 is also teased to launch in India soon as the official Xiaomi India accounts as well as Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain, have been sharing the teasers where they take a jab at OnePlus and call the K20 as the Flagship Killer 2.0.