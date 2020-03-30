Redmi K30 Pro Could Possibly Launch in India as the Poco F2

Ever since the Redmi K30 Pro launched in China, there are rumours that the handset will launch in India as the Poco F2. The Poco brand recently launched its second smartphone after almost two years after launching the Poco F1 in India. The Poco X2 was launched as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, hence it is being speculated that the more powerful K30 Pro will be the right fit for a successor to the F1.

Last year Xiaomi India did bring the Redmi K20 series to India, but it seems that the company is working on a new strategy for 2020, especially since the Poco brand has been given a new life.

The new Redmi K30 Pro launched in China on March 24. The company had also announced the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with both the phones loaded with top of the line features including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 33W fast charging, and the latest LPDDR5 RAM.

Both the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition feature similar specifications, but as the name suggests, differ in the camera department. So there’s a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display offering 1,200 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR10+ and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. As mentioned above, both the phones come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition feature quad cameras at the back highlighted by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other cameras include a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Zoom Edition swaps out the macro camera for a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom. For selfies, there is a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor.

Other features include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phones are also equipped with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the handsets will come in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray colour options.

The Redmi K30 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 32,500 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and 3,399 CNY (Rs 36,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version will be available for CNY 3,699 (Rs 40,000 approx). The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 41,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version will cost CNY 3,999 (R. 43,000 approx).

