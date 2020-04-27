TECH

2-MIN READ

Redmi K30 Pro to be Rebranded as Poco F2 Pro in India: Here’s What We Know

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched last month in China alongside the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
There has been a lot of buzz around the successor of the Poco F1. Fans have been asking about it, while the internet is flooded with leaks and rumours. Earlier this year the company did some scrambling and launched the Poco X2, a rebranded version of the Redmi K30. Now there were rumours that the company would bring the Redmi K30 Pro, the real flagship, to India as the Poco F2. But it seems that the company has other plans.

According to a report, the Redmi K30 Pro could go on to be called the Poco F2 Pro. The info was spotted by XDA Developers that cites a Google Play device listing suggesting that the Redmi K30 Pro and the Poco F2 Pro have similar codenames. However, they will launch under different branding depending on the region. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition which was launched with the Redmi K30 Pro might also launch in India.

Both the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition feature similar specifications. There’s a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display offering 1,200 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR10+ and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. As mentioned above, both the phones come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K30 Pro comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Zoom Edition feature quad cameras at the back highlighted by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other cameras include a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with 123-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Zoom Edition swaps out the macro camera for a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid zoom. For selfies, there is a pop-up camera with a 20-megapixel sensor.

Other features include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phones are also equipped with dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C port, NFC, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the handsets will come in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray colour options.

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China at CNY 2,999 (Rs 32,500 approx) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and 3,399 CNY (Rs 36,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB version was launched for CNY 3,699 (Rs 40,000 approx).

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition starts at CNY 3,799 (Rs 41,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs CNY 3,999 (R. 43,000 approx).

