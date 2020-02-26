Redmi K30 Pro With Snapdragon 865, Full-Screen Display to be Unveiled on March 3

Now that the new Mi 10 series is official, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Redmi K30 Pro next month in China. The Redmi K30 was launched back in December 2019 as a more mid-ranged handset. The same handset recently made its way to India rebranded as the Poco X2.

While we were expecting the Redmi K30 Pro to offer a similar design as the non-pro variant, but that might not be the case. In some teased photos shared by Lu Weibing, General Manager of the Redmi Brand, the company has given a hint that the Redmi K30 Pro will have a full-screen display with no notches or punch holes, much like the Redmi K20 Pro. This means that we can expect a pop-up camera to take selfies.

Further, the company has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which also means that it will offer 5G connectivity. Considering the Redmi K30 5G does offer dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA), we are assuming that the Pro version should offer the same, although we still need confirmation.

Weibing's post also suggests that we can expect improved camera performance, better battery life, and smoother overall experience. According to a 3C certification, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to offer a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is also said to come with a quad-camera setup at the back with the primary camera including the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

