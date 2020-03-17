Redmi K30 Pro With Snapdragon 865, UFS 3.1 Storage, LPDDR5 RAM Launching on March 24

The Redmi K30 was launched in China last year in December and the smartphone made its way to India in the form of the Poco X2. The Pro variant has been long-awaited but it seems that the time has finally come. The company has now started sending out teasers for the Redmi K30 Pro confirming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip as well as the launch date.

The new Redmi flagship will be launched in China on March 24 as confirmed by a Weibo post. A separate teaser post by Redmi’s President Lu Weibing confirms that the handset will sport the new Snapdragon 865 chipset. This has been speculated for a while now, and also confirms the fact that the smartphone will offer 5G connectivity as well.

Further, the post suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with LPDDR5 RAM, which is the latest version as well as UFS 3.1 storage standard, again the latest and the fastest available. The only other phone with that configuration is the recently launched iQoo 3.

An image of the upcoming smartphone has also been revealed showing us the back of the device. By the looks of it, the smartphone will share similar looks as the OnePlus 7T having a round camera module but with four camera lenses. If you look close enough, you can also see that the handset comes with a pop-up camera apart from the 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. This means that the Redmi K30 Pro might retain the full-display that was seen on the Redmi K20 series.

As pointed out by XDA Developers, Weibing made these posts using the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, which could be a variant of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro previously seen in an MIUI 11 China Developer ROM.

