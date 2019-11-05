Redmi K30, the First 5G Phone from Xiaomi's Sub-Brand, May Run on MediaTek SoC
According to posts on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the first Redmi phone to run on 5G looks set to run on MediaTek's chipset.
The Redmi K20 Pro. (Photo: News18.com/Kunal Khullar)
Xiaomi has confirmed that the first 5G smartphone from its sub-brand Redmi's stable will be the Redmi K30. Now, reports on Chinse microblogging site Weibo has suggested that the Redmi K30 will run on a MediaTek SoC, which will presumably use the previously unveiled MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem to offer the latest generation of cellular connectivity.
While most manufacturers are opting for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X-series 5G modems, MediaTek presently offers an equally compelling option for OEMs globally. It is important to note that if the Redmi K30, which has been confirmed to be in works, does run on a MediaTek chipset, this will mark the second consecutive major smartphone in the Redmi lineup to feature a MediaTek SoC. In recent times, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which features MediaTek's recent gaming chipset, the Helio G90T, inside.
It has also been stated that the Redmi K30 should be capable of both SA/NSA (standalone/non-standalone) modes of cellular network operation. This suggests that while the Redmi K30 can work on 5G-only networks, it will also be suited for non-5G markets in the NSA mode, where it will use LTE network infrastructure for connectivity.
Not much else is known about the Redmi K30, apart from that it will feature a notch-less design, but feature a cut-out to the top-right to house two front cameras that will be placed in the display. The Redmi K20, when launched in India, faced considerable backlash with many calling it "overpriced". On this note, Redmi GM Lu Weibing has already stated that the Redmi K30 will not be a cheaper device. It remains to be seen how this sits with potential buyers once Redmi launches the device, most likely in early 2020.
