Redmi K30 Ultra Mid-Range 5G Phone Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 120Hz Display and More

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Redmi K30 Ultra, alongside the Mi 10 Ultra. The mid-range Redmi K30 Ultra is the third phone under the K30 series, the other two being the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro. The device is currently announced for China and there are no reports on whether Xiaomi plans to launch the Redmi K30 Ultra globally or just limit to the home market for now. The Redmi K30 Ultra will go on sale on August 14 via all official Xiaomi China in China, including Mi.com and will be available in White, Black, and Green colour options.

Redmi K30 Ultra Specifications

The Redmi K30 Ultra arrives with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Notably, it is similar to the Redmi K30 Pro having no notch or punch hole, rather a simple full-screen experience. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC to bring flagship-level performance and is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Redmi K30 Ultra is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Furthermore, the smartphone packs dual Hyper Engine 2.0 and Game Turbo optimisation engines, which according to Xiaomi, makes the Redmi K30 Ultra a "perfect fit for most games with rapid, responsive, and frictionless gaming experience." The Redmi K30 Ultra is also available in four RAM and storage variants including 6GB + 128GB storage, 8GB + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB storage, and 8GB + 512GB storage.

For photography duties, the smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone sports a 20-megapixel pop-up camera that provides support for 120fps front slow motion, multi-colour notification LED, and drop protection. Connectivity options include 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, and NFC. Additionally, the Redmi K30 Ultra sports dual speakers and a three-mic audio zoom feature as well.

As mentioned before, the Redmi K30 Ultra comes in four variants and the base 6GB + 128GB model costs CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 21,500) while the other three variants, namely, the 8GB + 128GB storage model, 8GB + 256GB storage model, and the 8GB + 512GB storage model are priced at CNY 2,199 (~ Rs 23,600), CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 26,800), and CNY 2,699 (~ Rs 29,000) respectively.