Redmi K30 Will Look Like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Offer 5G Connectivity

The Redmi K30 is said to be in the works and will offer 5G connectivity along with a punch-hole display on the front.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:October 15, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
The Redmi K20 series made quite a buzz and is still one of the best phones on the market. In fact, the K20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in India to feature the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. Reports now confirm that Xiaomi is already working on the next upgrade, the Redmi K30.

The Chinese smartphone maker has been apparently working on a new 5G smartphone, which was presumed to be the next Mi Mix device. However, Redmi’s GM Lu Weibing has given an early look at the Redmi K30 and confirmed that the handset will feature 5G connectivity. Teased at the launch presentation for the Redmi 8 in China, the upcoming handset will also feature a punch-hole display. Notably, this will look more like the one on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with a dual-camera setup on the top right corner of the display.

The handset will support dual 5G, which means it will work with both SA (Standalone mode) and the NSA (non-standalone) networking. NSA basically relies on the existing LTE infrastructure for certain tasks. This could potentially help the company to offer better connectivity and lower costs of 5G deployment in new areas.

There is no confirmation around the pricing, and it is expected that the handset will come cheap, especially since it will support 5G. However, the whole point of the Redmi K20 was to offer the best features at an affordable price tag, so we can't completely ignore the chances of a non-5G variant of the handset.

