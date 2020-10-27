Redmi K30S Extreme Edition Launched As a Rebranded Mi 10T: Price, Specifications and More

Xiaomi has launched its much anticipated Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition in China. The smartphone comes with a flagship-level Snapdragon 865 processor, a 6.7-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and more. While the company has touted the Redmi K30S to be a new smartphone, it is essentially a rebranded version of the Mi 10T being sold in India. The Mi 10T was launched earlier this month as a competitor to the OnePlus 8T.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30S was launched at an online launch presentation. The smartphone comes in two Interstellar Black and Moonlight Silver colour options and has been launched in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB, both paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,800) in China. Here is how the smartphone looks on paper:

The Redmi K30S sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has a peak brightness of 650 nits and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K30S has been launched with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Redmi K30S comes with a 20-meagapixel selfie snapper housed in the hold-punch cutout.

The Redmi K30S, in terms of specifications, seems identical to the Mi 10T launched in India earlier this month. The Mi 10T was launched alongside the Mi 10T Pro on October 15. The smartphones are available for purchase on Flipkart, with the Mi 10T priced at Rs. 35,999 and the Mi 10T Pro priced at Rs. 39,999. Given that the Redmi K30S is essentially a rebranded Mi 10T for China, it is unlikely that Xiaomi will bring the smartphone to India.